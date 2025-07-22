The Dallas Cowboys have yet to give Micah Parsons the long-term contract extension he desires, but the star defensive end still showed up for day one of the team's 2025 training camp. Although he seemingly ended his holdout by returning to the field, Parsons voiced his lingering frustration after practice.

Parsons confirmed that he wants to be a Cowboy for life and still does not know what the holdup is. Despite rumors of a potential offer, the two-time All-Pro said there is still “not much movement” in the negotiations.

“There's not really much movement, man,” Parsons said, via Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano. “I wanna be here; I've always said I want to be here. But at the end of the day, they sign the checks, like always. Let's see if they want me to be here at the end of the day.”

Without any new developments, Parsons' statement makes it difficult to feel confident that a new deal will be signed anytime soon. While encouraging that he showed up for training camp, there is still obvious tension on both sides.

The edge-rusher made it clear that he decided to show up for his teammates, and not to prove anything to Jerry Jones.

“Nah, I think they got they own timeline of when they want to get things done,” Parsons said. “Any different time, they can get things done, so I don't think [me being here] helps. I'm doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn't for Jerry [Jones], this isn't for Steven [Jones]. This is for guys like [Trevon Diggs], this is to help guys like Donovan [Ezeiruaku], Sam [Williams] — guys who I know I can get better just by being here and being here for them.”

Parsons admitted that he is motivated by seeing his peers “getting taken care of.” The 2025 offseason has been one massive extension for a star pass-rusher after another, with only Parsons and Trey Hendrickson getting left out. Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt headline the three biggest deals signed over the summer.

Crosby, Garrett and Watt each broke records at the time of their signings. Crosby's $106.5 million deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time, only to get supplanted by Ja'Marr Chase in a matter of days. Garrett took the record shortly thereafter with his $123 million deal, only for Watt to top him with a similar deal.