The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will add Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in its second season, CBR reported out of New York Comic Con.

McBride was originally set to join Norman Reedus' Daryl in season 1. Melissa McBride reportedly backed out of the spin-off, so Daryl had to fight his way through zombie-infested France solo.

However, AMC just announced at New York Comic Con that fan-favorite Carol is joining the show as a series regular. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1's finale will air on Oct. 15.

The spin-off has been called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol due to McBride's return. The other actors who will feature in the upcoming season are Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney.

Reedus also currently serves as an executive producer on the show, and so will McBride for Season 2. The other lead actors in the original franchise also serve as EPs for their own spin-offs.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan reprised their roles as Neegan and Maggie in The Walking Dead: Dead City. AMC has just renewed the show for another season. The newest spin-off, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, sees the return of Rick and Michonne, played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, respectively.

Daryl Dixon's spin-off deals with his washing ashore in France, without knowing how he got there and why. He journeys through the ruins, hoping to find his way home.

McBride stated, “I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away.” She added, “Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!”

With the renewal of two of the franchises' spinoffs and the addition of its newest comes the end of its first spin-off.

Fear the Walking Dead's final episodes will premiere on October 22, 2023.