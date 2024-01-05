The White Lotus Season 3 may cast Fargo star Carrie Coon.

The cast of the third season of Mike White's HBO smash hit is slowly coming together. A new report indicates that the star of anther anthology series, Fargo, could join the upcoming season of the show.

A big addition

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider is reporting that Carrie Coon is in talks for a key role in The White Lotus Season 3. What the role is not specified, but the ensembles of White's casts all get key parts. We will have to wait to see who exactly Coon may play if she joins the cast officially.

The White Lotus is a dark comedy series for HBO. Each season follows a new group (with a few exceptions) of guests at a White Lotus resort. The first season featured the likes of Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Molly Shannon, Sydney Sweeney, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Season 2 featured another A-list ensemble headlined by Aubrey Plaza. Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, F. Murray Abraham, and Tom Hollander starred in it as well. Coolidge once again returned alongside Jon Gries from the first season.

Like its casts, each season of The White Lotus changes locations. The first season took place at a Maui resort, while the second season went to Sicily. Season 3 will be taking the show to Thailand in an exciting shakeup.

Mike White created The White Lotus. He has also written and directed all 13 episodes across the HBO show's two seasons. The show has landed 43 Emmy nominations, winning 10.

Carrie Coon is an award-winning actress known for her roles in The Leftovers and Fargo. She also starred in Gone Girl, Widows, The Post, and Avengers: Infinity War.