After over a year of waiting, Henry Cavill will soon be returning as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 3 for Netflix. A new teaser trailer has dropped and we catch you up on everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Season 3 release date

In a unique move for this series, The Witcher Season 3 will be split into two parts with Volume 1 (episodes 1-5) premiering on June 29 — a year-and-a-half after Season 2 ended — and Volume 2 (episodes 6-8) coming July 27.

Teaser trailer

The first trailer — which can be seen below — begins with Geralt (Cavill) as he confronts an ominous figure, taking out his sword, and says “Now… for the first time… I understand real fear.” The trailer then cuts between a mixture of the ensemble and some of the series’ landmarks before Geralt confronts Ciri (Freya Allan) as Cavill exclaims her name in the voice-over dialogue.

New poster

In addition to the trailer, the official Twitter account for The Witcher released this poster showing off Geralt, Ciri, and Yennifer (Anya Chalotra). You can see the poster below.

Who’s in it?

Henry Cavill once again returns as Geralt and Freya Allan and Anya Chalorta return as Ciri and Yennifer respectively. This will be Cavill’s last season with the Geralt mantle, as Liam Hemsworth is set to take his place in future seasons.

What’s it about?

Clearly, as evident in the trailer, Geralt is facing a bigger threat than ever. The teaser trailer doesn’t give a lot away but you can expect a mid-season cliffhanger given the two-part split.

While Cavill’s time as Geralt is coming to an end, The Witcher is a growing franchise. Netflix released an animated spin-off film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the World, and a prequel limited series, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, was released in late 2022.

The Witcher Season 3 will release Volume 1 on June 29 on Netflix and Volume 2 on July 27.