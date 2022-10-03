The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.

Contreras, of course, is about to hit free agency after the 2022 MLB season. Willson Contreras was among the most-watched name ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline but stayed in Windy City beyond the deadline to the surprise of many. Nevertheless, he should command plenty of attention once he becomes officially available in the free-agent market.

“This could have been my home for my whole career, but I got to a moment in my career that is like a dream coming true. I earned my spot in free agency and I’m looking forward to it,” Willson Contreras following the Cubs’ win in the series finale against the Reds, via Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Willson Contreras is batting .241/.345/.461 this season with the Cubs. He also has 21 homers and 54 RBI across 111 games played. The Cubs have three more games left to play this season during which Contreras will have a shot at at least tying his career-best 24 homers in a season which he set in 2019.

Contreras was recently placed by the Cubs on the 10-day injured list because of an ankle issue but is back to the active duty, as he looks to finish the season strong in hopes of adding more to the numbers he can use on the negotiation table in the offseason.

“That’s why I wanted to come back this week, because I don’t know what the future holds,” said Contreras, who missed four weeks because of a sore ankle. “I don’t know if it’s going to be my last game with the Cubs, but I enjoyed the moment.”

The Cubs, who are on a seven-game win streak, will close out their 2022 campaign on the road in a three-game series versus the Reds that begins Monday night.