‘This is egregious’: Braxton Berrios’ hilarious reaction to awful Madden 23 animation of the Jets receiver

EA Madden 23 is set to drop this weekend, and before the official release date has even arrived, players are already up in arms over the appearance of their in-game characters. Perhaps the most bonkers-looking character in the entire video game is New York Jets’ All-Pro wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios. The Jets’ wideout took to Twitter to share his disdain over Madden’s attempt at accurately portraying him in the game, and he’s right to be heated. Have a look at the in-game face for Berrios, and you’ll quickly see just how far from his real appearance the character is.

This is egregious 😂 https://t.co/HFuBWKyH8m — Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) August 17, 2022

Berrios couldn’t help but laugh at the poor attempt to recreate his face in Madden 23, describing his appearance in the latest edition of the popular football video game series as being “egregious.” The video game character scarcely resembles the Jets wide receiver, making him look more like actor Mike White’s character, Ned Schneebly, from School of Rock.

The team over at EA may want to go back to the drawing board with Berrios’ player model, as this is just an overall embarrassing effort in terms of his character design.

Berrios is currently dating Sophia Culpo, the younger sister of Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend, and Danny Amendola’s ex, Olivia Culpo. It’s safe to say Culpo is probably relieved Berrios looks nothing like his character in Madden 23.

While Braxton Berrios isn’t exactly a household name, the fact that Madden put in virtually no effort with the All-Pro returner’s face design is pretty hilarious. Berrios probably isn’t too happy he has to play as a middle-aged man when trying to use himself in Madden, but at least he’s in the game.

Last season with the Jets, Berrios caught a career-high 41 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball seven times for 40 yards and another two TDs while returning two kicks for touchdowns, one via a punt return and the other on a kickoff.