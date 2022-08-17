Madden NFL 23 Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Features

Madden NFL 23 is finally here. Here are all of the Madden NFL 23 details you need to know, including the release date, trailer, gameplay, and features for this year’s entry to the long-running franchise series.

Madden NFL 23 Release Date: August 19, 2022

Madden NFL 23 is coming out on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on August 19, 2022.

Madden NFL returns this year with a new fresh coat of paint, and some elbow grease. And this year, it really does feel like Madden NFL is an entirely new game, coming off from a devastating outing last year. Knowing full well that their previous entry was a bust, Electronic Arts went out of its way to get as much feedback as it could during the Closed Beta Test so that it could implement changes before and after launch. Here’s to hoping that listening to their biggest critics would be enough to make the game better this year.

Madden NFL 23 Gameplay Features

The biggest addition to this year’s Madden NFL is its new dynamic FieldSENSE gameplay, which aims to make Madden NFL 23’s gameplay as realistic as it has never been before. Albeit being available only for the next-gen consoles, FieldSENSE is set to revolutionize football gameplay. FieldSENSE is a physics-based animation system that employs animation-branching technology – meaning that the game samples a wide array of animations per frame as it transitions from one body movement to another, ensuring that the succeeding animation matches what happened and what’s happening next.

This new physics-based system affects almost everything that happens in the field, affecting defense, offense, passing, and tackles. The new passing mechanics, most specifically, will be felt by more skill-driven players, as the game’s new systems really require a lot of practice to master. Don’t worry though if you’re a casual player as you can still enjoy the classic passing mechanics you’ve become used to in previous games. However, the new passing mechanics in Madden 23 allows for better control and accuracy, allowing you to make more clutch and cunning plays.

Meanwhile, the game’s franchise mode has also been drastically improved. Free Agency has been improved significantly with just small but key tweaks, but early reviewers have shared that franchise mode still feels a bit lackluster. Face of the Franchise Mode returns again this year, as well as Madden Ultimate Team.

Madden NFL 23 Retail and Digital Versions

Madden NFL 23 will be launching with different versions on both retail and digital, and here’s everything you need to know in making the decision on which version to buy on release day.

Standard Edtion – The game comes in the standard edition both physically and digitally. The previous-generation version of the game will set players back by $59.99, while next-gen versions, with the new FieldSENSE system, will cost $69.99.

All-Madden Edition – The digital-only All-Madden Edition, which features John Madden himself on the cover, will cost fans $99.99. With this version of the game, players will get access to both last-gen and next-gen versions of the game. Getting this version also grants players the pre-order bonus (as shown below) even if purchased after the release date. Players also get 4,600 Madden Points that can be used to get MUT Coins and a three-day early access.

Madden NFL 23 Pre-Order Bonus

Pre-ordering Madden NFL 23 before the release date will give you some virtual goodies to enjoy to jumpstart your game. These goodies mostly appear in the Ultimate Team mode, where pre-ordering grants you two Elite-level Ultimate Team players right from the get-go, one of each for Offense and Defense. They also get an All-Madden Gear set for their players and a Madden Strategy Item to give themselves an edge in the game.