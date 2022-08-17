The New York Yankees finally made the decision to dip into their farm system in order to get the team back on track. The Yankees made a trio of important roster moves on Wednesday, promoting Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A to the MLB team. In a corresponding move, Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar were demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Clay Holmes was placed on the IL. Ahead of his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera couldn’t hold back his excitement, via SNY.

"This is like a dream" – Oswaldo Cabrera pic.twitter.com/7J7hfzcWCC — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 17, 2022

“This is like a dream, you know?” said Cabrera. “I’m just living it, I’m just enjoying the moment. I’m here, watching all this around me. This is new for me… I’m just enjoying the moment.”

Cabrera was promoted from Triple-A on Wednesday amid the Yankees’ need for some additional depth in the middle infield. DJ LeMahieu is currently sidelined with a toe injury, and Marwin Gonzalez hasn’t recorded a single hit since July 8. With Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggling on both sides of the ball and Gleyber Torres failing to provide consistency, the need for a new face in the middle infield was apparent.

Rather than promote Oswald Peraza, the Yankees rewarded Cabrera with a promotion to the big-league roster. Across three minor-league levels this season, Oswaldo Cabrera logged a .851 OPS with 9 home runs, 32 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. He ranks as the Yankees’ No. 14 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

He’ll hope to impress during his first taste of MLB action and do enough to stick around in the big leagues when the Yankees return to full health.