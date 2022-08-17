Yankees promoting highly-rated middle infield prospect amid recent woes

The New York Yankees are in desperate need of a wake-up call. Having once looked like World Series favorites, the Yankees have been a shell of themselves in the second half of the season. After another painful loss against the Rays on Tuesday night, the organization is finally of the mindset that it was time to make some changes. According to Daniel Alvarez-Montes, the Yankees are dipping into the farm system to bring up one of their top middle infield prospects. Shortstop prospect Oswaldo Cabrera will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Wednesday’s clash with the Rays.

The New York Yankees are calling-up INF Oswaldo Cabrera from AAA, sources tell @ElExtrabase. — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) August 17, 2022

While Cabrera may not be the talented middle-infield prospect Yankees fans were hoping to see called up, he can still make a big difference for the big-league club. Oswald Peraza, who fans have been clamoring for to get promoted, will continue to bide his time in Scranton for the time being.

Cabrera ranks as the Yankees’ No. 14 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, just ahead of outfielder Esteven Florial, who is also expected to be called up to the big leagues this week.

The 23-year-old shortstop is a switch-hitter who has featured across three different minor-league levels in 2022. In total, playing at Rookie ball, Single-A, and Triple-A, Cabrera has slashed .269/.340/.503 with 9 home runs and 32 RBI across 52 games.

With a plethora of Yankees hitters failing to live up to expectations, including Aaron Hicks, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Marwin Gonzalez, and more, the team is looking to the farm system to find the much-needed spark plug for the offense. Aaron Boone and Co. are clearly hoping that Cabrera can be the one to light a fire under this team and help them regain their previous form.