Bayern Munich kicked off a new era in club history on Saturday, as the Bundesliga powerhouse formally introduced Thomas Tuchel as its new manager.

Tuchel takes over for Julian Nagelsmann, who the club officially parted ways with on Friday. Nagelsmann was able to guide Bayern Munich to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal competitions, but the German side does currently sit in second place in the league table behind Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel’s first match as Bayern Munich’s newest manager will come next Saturday when the club hosts Borussia Dortmund in what will be a must-watch league contest. Tuchel may also already have an eye on his team’s Champions League quarterfinal tie against Manchester City in April.

Overall, Tuchel sees that he will be in for quite a “challenge” to open up his managerial run at Bayern Munich.

“The challenge can’t be any greater,” Tuchel said during his introductory press conference on Saturday.

Tuchel is set to supervise team training on Monday, which will feature players who were not called up by their respective national teams for the March international break.

The German coach has won 10 trophies as a first-team manager, including a DFB-Pokal triumph with Borussia Dortmund in 2017.