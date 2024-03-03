Alabama football star Dallas Turner is one of the best EDGE rushers in recent memory and has been mocked to several teams including the Minnesota Vikings lately. Despite being a shoo-in for a top ten selection in the 2024 NFL Draft among many mock drafts, Turner decided to work out anyway and put on a show at the NFL Draft Combine, finishing in the top three at his position in three drills.
Turner put up a 4.46 40-yard dash time at the combine, wowing analysts in attendance. A well known draft expert has urged the Atlanta Falcons to take him over JJ McCarthy.
With the combine still in the process of finishing up, it's time to take a look at the best NFL Draft destinations for the Alabama football star.
1. Atlanta Falcons-
The Falcons were a middle-of-the-pack team last season in every sense.
They came close to securing a playoff spot but mainly because they were in one of the weakest divisions in the NFL.
On defense, they ranked toward the middle in both passing and rushing.
The Falcons brought in Raheem Morris, a defensive minded coach who played safety in college at Hofstra, this offseason.
He won a Super Bowl as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as a defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams.
Morris and the Falcons need a star player like Turner to build their defense around. Turner can get after the quarterback and he's a tireless worker who will set the tone in the Falcons' locker room.
The Falcons are a young team still on the come-up and Turner can become a leader and franchise cornerstone from day one, making the Falcons a perfect team for Turner if they choose to select him with their number eight overall pick.
2. Minnesota Vikings-
Coach Kevin O'Connell's team selects 11th in the 2024 NFL Draft and is mocked to take JJ McCarthy, the national championship winning quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines, by CBS Sports.
The Vikings have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Turner in other mock drafts.
It all depends on whether Turner falls far enough to the Vikings as to whether they will take him or not, as I do not see them trading up for him.
The Vikings would be a great fit for Turner because he is the type of player who relishes a challenge. He might not enjoy the fit at first but Minnesota would bring out the best in the former Alabama football star.
With Kirk Cousins likely to return next season, teaming up with Justin Jefferson to terrorize NFC North defenses, Turner could find himself in a better than expected spot with O'Connell's team.
Any offense having to play catch-up with the high-octane Vikings offense would have to contend with Turner, who could instantly become one of the best pass rushers in the division if he does end up being taken in this position.
3. Seattle Seahawks-
It's a longshot that Turner would fall all the way to pick number 16, but he would truly thrive if selected by Coach Mike MacDonald's team.
MacDonald was the defensive coordinator for the Ravens and former Michigan football.
His scheme has produced superstar pass rushers including Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo with the Wolverines and is incredibly friendly to players with talents such as Turner's.
Turner can get after the quarterback and is generally nightmare for opposing running backs and quarterbacks alike.
Playing in a low-pressure environment behind a high energy crowd in Seattle for a stellar defensive mind like MacDonald could turn him into an instant All-Pro selection or at least within two to three years of his time with the Seahawks, hypothetically speaking.