Three new Resident Evil characters headed to Dead by Daylight

Three new Resident Evil characters, including Albert Wesker, will be joining Leon, Chris, Claire, and Jill in Dead by Daylight.

Two new survivors and one new villain are coming to Dead by Daylight from Resident Evil, joining Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, and Nemesis in Dead by Daylight’s current Resident Evil offerings.

The two new survivors are Leon Kennedy’s love interest and rival, Ada Wong, and Resident Evil 0 protagonist Rebecca Chambers. Albert Wesker joins as the game’s new villain, and he’ll be hunting players down with some… tentacles.

Dubbed Dead By Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W, the new chapter in Dead by Daylight’s continuing saga will be released in a yet unspecified time. Don’t worry, though, we’ll share with you as soon as the DLC’s details and release date get revealed. But for now, all we’ve got are teasers, the trailer above, and a thirst for even more collaborations between the two game franchises in the future. Chris Redfield and Lady Dimitrescu when?

Aside from the new characters, we also know that the Raccoon City Police Department map will be reworked once this new chapter arrives. The Raccoon City Police Department was released alongside the release of Leon, Jill, and Nemesis during the first collaboration with Resident Evil. It’s hard not to expect more from this series of collaborations given how popular it has been so far.

There’s still a lot of potentially interesting inserts here that will work out without sacrificing gameplay. Imagine just what villains like Lady Dimitrescu, Heisenberg, and the Baker Family could potentially add to the game’s mechanics. Furthermore, we’d love to have a stage based on the designs of Lady Dimitrescu’s castle or the Baker Family Mansion.