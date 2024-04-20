The Michigan football team had their spring game on Saturday, and the 2024 team looks a lot different than the 2023 team. The Wolverines are coming off of a national championship, but that team was so good because of all the NFL talent that they had. Michigan might break the record for most players drafted by a single school at next week’s NFL Draft, so there will be a lot of new faces on the field in 2024.
Not only did the Michigan football team lose a ton of player talent from the 2023 team, but the coaching staff is completely different as well. Head coach Jim Harbaugh accomplished his goal of winning a national championship with the Wolverines, but he hasn’t won a Super Bowl yet. He has been close, and he is now with the Los Angeles Chargers working to achieve that goal.
Michigan lost Jim Harbaugh, and a lot of his staff followed him to the NFL as well. Sherrone Moore is the new head coach for the Wolverines, and he did a good job early in the offseason with hires to fill out his staff. There have been obstacles, like two coaches arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, but Moore has his staff.
The team certainly looked different on Saturday than it did last season, and it will be exciting to see how the team develops throughout the spring and summer. You can never really look much into the spring game as there is still a long ways to go before the season, but it was good to get a look at this new squad. You have to take everything with a grain of salt, but here are a few takeaways from the spring game.
Donovan Edwards looked good with RB1 carries
Donovan Edwards was RB2 last year behind Blake Corum, and he had a surprisingly quiet season. He stepped up big time on the biggest stage with two long touchdown runs in the national title game, but he didn’t have the season that he was expecting. He carried the ball 119 times for 497 yards and five touchdowns.
Edwards played great at the end of the 2022 season when Corum was hurt and he was getting RB1 carries. Michigan football fans are hoping for similar play in the 2024 season.
He didn’t play a ton in the spring game, but Donovan Edwards looked good when he was in getting consistent carries. He had multiple nice runs on the first possession of the game for the Blue team, and they ended up scoring a touchdown on that drive. After he came out, they had a lot more trouble moving the football.
Edwards will be the guy for Michigan at RB this season, and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate the success he had at the end of the 2022 season.
Davis Warren looked like Michigan’s best QB
The QB battle for Michigan should last long into the summer. They no longer have JJ McCarthy, and Jayden Denegal, Alex Orji, Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle and Jadyn Davis are all competing for the starting job. Davis is a true freshman, so it is unlikely that he wins the job, but he was a very highly-rated recruit.
Davis Warren had the best game out of all the QBs. Obviously, it’s the spring game, so you can’t look too much into what goes down in this game. Still, Warren had a lot of impressive throws, including a deep ball dart for a touchdown. He looked good.
Michigan’s defense is going to be elite
A lot of the talent that Michigan is losing from the 2023 team is on offense. The defense is returning some key starters from last year, and you can expect them to be dominant once again.
Both the Maize and the Blue team had good opening drives on Saturday, but after that, both teams looked sharp on defense. It should be once again be a major strength for this football team.
It’s impossible to get a good idea of how good a team is from the Spring Game, but it was still exciting to see the 2024 team in action for the first time.