The Oklahoma City Thunder will be flush with cap space this offseason. After falling just one game shy of making the postseason for the first time since their rebuild began three seasons ago, you better believe Thunder General Manager Sam Presti is ready to add pieces to help the team go from a young, developing team to a burgeoning playoff contender.

While there are several free agents and potential trade targets the Thunder can look to acquire this summer, there are a couple of names OKC must avoid adding to the team next season.

Here are two players the Thunder must avoid signing in 2023 NBA free agency:

Beware the Thunder legacy add: Russell Westbrook

I previously wrote about Russell Westbrook as a fun potential addition for the Thunder, albeit with several caveats to the idea. He'd have to take a backseat to the team's current primary playmakers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. He'd have to accept a true bench role wherein he may potentially be iced out of the rotation when the situation arises. In a way, he'd have to be back in Oklahoma City purely for the vibes.

But Westbrook is still currently at the crossroads of his career wherein you're not sure what you'll be getting from him with every passing season. He clearly still wants to have a sizable role on the court and shows just enough flashes for teams to still give him a shot, as the Los Angeles Clippers were willing to do this past season. At 34 years old, the Brodie has some guess left in the tank.

That's not to say that he wouldn't be a terrific teammate on the Thunder. He's been a consummate pro in almost every stop he's been to throughout his 15-year career. He'd also bring the heat when it comes to pregame outfit drip, which SGA and the Thunder dominated last season.

There are few Thunder mentors better than Russell Westbrook worth having along for the ride in this new generation of players. But perhaps we're still a couple of years away from Russ being ready for such a role on the sidelines, which makes him a stay-away candidate for the Thunder in 2023 NBA free agency.

Swingman not worth the risk: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Speaking of drip, Kelly Oubre Jr. would put the Thunder over the top when it comes to fashion. They already have reigning GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Year in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He also fits the current modus operandi that Sam Presti has focused on over the past few years, acquiring lengthy switchable forwards who can do a little bit of everything.

You'd think Oubre would fit to a tee. However, it's his familiar skill set that makes him a questionable fit on the Thunder roster as currently constructed.

Oubre won't come each either. He's right in the middle of his prime at 27 years old and is coming off a career-high scoring season wherein he averaged 20.3 points on an undermanned Hornets squad. He's a solid defender when locked in and can help beef up some size on the wings.

But you know who has the potential to be a long-limbed 20-point scorer with solid defense on a much cheaper contract next season? Jalen Williams. The two aren't far apart in height and have the exact same pterodactyl-like wingspan at just over 7'2″. Acquiring someone like Kelly Oubre Jr. could provide a small, short-term bump next season, but could also very well stunt the growth of a Thunder side with a lot of wings already on the roster, JDub chief among them.

What the Thunder actually need

OKC has a ton of talent on the wings with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey very capable of handling the playmaking duties.

Where they lack right now is in beefing up the frontcourt with some size both to spell and surround Chet Holmgren as he makes his Thunder debut. A veteran center with some range like Brook Lopez or a big-bodied prospect like Jarace Walker could be the answer in that regard.

With a so-so sophomore season from Tre Mann, the Thunder could also look into some more scoring punch off the bench. Signing someone like Jordan Clarkson might not be the right move for OKC, but finding a similar veteran player who can come in and put up a quick 8-0 burst off the bench could be huge.

The moves Sam Presti will make this offseason will go a long way in helping the team make some noise in the playoffs next season.