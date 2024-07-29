The Oklahoma City Thunder had a great 2023-24 season, during which they earned the top seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder upgraded their roster in free agency around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Oklahoma City went 57-25 in the regular season and swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. In the second round, the Thunder lost to the eventual Western Conference champions Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder, averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game on the season. The 26-year-old guard finished second in MVP voting, losing out to Nikola Jokic.

Williams and Holmgren are Oklahoma City's other two stars. Williams is a great second-scoring option as a high-quality defender. He is also a solid rebounder and playmaker, making him an all-around talent forward. Holmgren impressed in his rookie campaign as a scorer, rebounder and shot blocker.

Although Holmgren had a great rookie season, particularly as a shot blocker, he has room to improve on defense. The 22-year-old big man struggled against physical centers due to his thin frame. Putting on some weight and muscle would elevate him to the next level of his game.

In the offseason, the Thunder have done a great job adding role players to their rotation. They acquired All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls by sending away Josh Giddey. Caruso is an impactful defensive guard who can shoot efficiently from three and set the table for his teammates.

The Thunder also added via the draft, selecting Nikola Topic, Dillon Jones, and Ajay Mitchell. Oklahoma City furher solidified their roster in free agency by making some key signings.

Having said that, we take a look at the Thunder's 2024 NBA free agency and graded every signing.

The Thunder made one of the biggest splashes in free agency, inking Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million deal. Hartenstein had a phenomenal season as the starter for the New York Knicks, breaking out as a physical defensive center and rebounder.

Hartenstein will take pressure off Holmgren, as he can match up with physical centers like Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid. Holmgren's ability to shoot the three gives him the versatility to run lineups with him and Hartenstein.

The 26-year-old big man averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Hartenstein shot 64.4 percent from the floor and proved to be an effective connecting piece on both ends of the floor.

Hartenstein's contract may be an overpay, but the Thunder are going all-in for the title. They brought in the piece that fills their biggest need and could help them make it out of the West.

Grade: A-

Aaron Wiggins

Aaron Wiggins had a quality season as a role player for Oklahoma City. Wiggins, the 25-year-old wing, cashed in on a five-year, $47 million deal. The 2021 second-round pick has carved out a role as a 3-point shooter and defender.

He appeared in 78 games, averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 49.2 percent from three. Wiggins's efficient 3-point shooting, defense, and new deal will warrant a bigger role in the rotation. After only playing in about 16 minutes per game, Wiggins will be a bigger piece in the rotation.

Grade: B

Isaiah Joe

Thunder sharpshooter Isaiah Joe signed a four-year, $48 million deal to stay with Oklahoma City. Joe has been a key piece off the bench for Oklahoma City over the past two seasons.

The 25-year-old averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Joe shot 45.8 percent from the floor and 41.6 percent from behind the arc, making him a top-scoring option off the bench.

This is a great value deal for the Thunder, as Joe is a big part of their rotation. The two-way guard, Caruso, will likely start in the backcourt, while Joe will be the offensive punch off the bench.

Joe is also a quality defender, making him a reliable role player. Locking up Joe long-term keeps another valuable player under contract around their stars for the foreseeable future.

Grade: A-

The Thunder have added some great role players to get better than other teams in the West, such as the Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Adding Caruso and Hartenstein while extending Wiggins and Joe has led to a successful offseason for the Thunder's front office.