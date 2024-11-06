The Oklahoma City Thunder’s historic undefeated start to the 2024-25 season continued to 7-0 after beating the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Thunder’s defense made NBA history with another double-digit win, beating the Magic 102-86. Seven games into the regular season, it’s enough of a sample size for analyst Kirk Goldsberry to crown Oklahoma City as one of the best defenses the association has ever seen.

Goldberry joined The Ringer’s NBA Show to share his take on the Thunder’s early domination. Chet Holmgren anchors it, but it isn’t talked about enough, according to Goldberry.

“The biggest name that hasn’t come up specifically is Chet Holmgren, who might be the best statistical rim protector in the league in the young season,” Goldberry said. “He’s putting up Jarrett Allen-type numbers at the rim. The addition of [Isaiah] Hartenstein, we really haven’t seen that. And then, Caruso, we have this emergence of Chet Holmgren, the defender, really taking his game to the next level.”

While averaging 17.1 points and 2.7 assists on one end of the floor, Holmgren is posting 9.7 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game on the other. For Goldberry, it’s the kind of production on par with a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

“If I’m not mistaken, he leads the league in blocks. The other mark that really jumps out to me is that they’re averaging 13.3 steals per game. Nobody else is near that,” Goldberry added. “They’re leading the league in blocks and steals. No matter where you look, you come up with oh my God, this might be the best defense we’ve seen in the NBA in a long time.”

The Thunder’s defense leads the league with 8.2 blocks per game. Holmgren is singlehandedly responsible for half of that production and OKC’s league-leading 96.5 points allowed per game.

Jalen Williams drops a perfect reaction to Thunder’s perfect start

The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder are amid the greatest start in franchise history. However, that’s no distraction for Jalen Williams and the Thunder’s year-long goal.

Williams shared his thoughts after beating the Clippers 105-92.

“It’s cool, for sure. I don’t think we’ll get too ahead of ourselves. We got to play another good team. We’ll have fun on this three-hour flight back. Then, it’s kind of right back to it,” Williams stated. “It’s definitely a cool thing to write your name in history and have this be our start, but obviously, we know what we want to do down the line.”

As one of the only two undefeated teams remaining, the Thunder will look to match the Cavs’ 8-0 mark against the Nuggets on Wednesday.