It is way too early to come to conclusions about anything just two weeks into the 2024-25 season. At the same time, it is a forgone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the better teams in the league who could ultimately win the Western Conference. After a historic 57-25 season in which they claimed the top spot in the Western Conference, the Thunder are off to a fast start early on this season, as they are one of two undefeated teams remaining after two weeks.

Through seven games, Oklahoma City finds themselves alone at the top of the Western Conference standings at 7-0 with wins over the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers. Aside from being undefeated at 7-0, the Thunder have impressed with their high-powered offense and elite-level defense. Speaking of which, the Thunder are the only team in the league allowing less than 100 points per game to their opponents.

Overall, the Thunder could not have imagined a better start to the season, especially since they became the first team in NBA history to begin a season 7-0 and win each of their first seven games by double digits, according to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder. Two of their seven wins have been by at least 20 points, and each of the Thunder's wins have been by at least 12 points.

Thunder early season success translates to history

No matter what numbers or metrics you look at, it is clear to see that the Thunder have earned the right to call themselves the best team in the NBA early on to begin the 2024-25 season.

Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be the early frontrunner for MVP given the team's success, and this team's commitment to defensive excellence, no matter their opponent, is what really stands out. Although they are still young and don't have the playoff experience other teams may have, Oklahoma City has shown clear growth through the years.

Perhaps the most notable thing about this Thunder team is how humble and likeable they truly are. After starting the year 6-0, Jalen Williams exhibited this by not getting ahead of himself and simply stating that the team is taking things one game at a time.

“t's cool, for sure. I don't think we'll get too ahead of ourselves. We got to play another good team. We'll have fun on this three-hour flight back. Then, it's kind of right back to it,” Williams stated. “It's definitely a cool thing to write your name in history and have this be our start, but obviously, we know what we want to do down the line.”

What makes the Thunder an even scarier team than they are right now is the thought of adding more depth. Isaiah Hartenstein is currently out with a fractured hand, Jaylin Williams has missed time with a hamstring injury, and Kenrich Williams has yet to play due to a knee injury. All three players are going to hold key bench roles for this team upon their respective returns, allowing the rich to get richer.

At some point, this winning streak to begin the year will come to an end for the Thunder. But this team has proven to be the clear favorites in the West because of their aggressive style of play on both ends of the court. This won't be the only history the Thunder make over the course of the 2024-25 season.