The voting process for the NBA All-Star game is always a wacky time for fans. Some voters take it seriously, for sure. However, there are plenty of instances of groups of people voting for some random player that isn’t… an All-Star, to put it lightly. It’s not just fans who do that, though. NBA players themselves vote some of their unlikely peers into the All-Star game. Case in point: Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, who got four All-Star starter votes from NBA players, per Tim Reynolds.

Four NBA players voted Chet Holmgren, who has yet to play in an NBA game, as an All-Star starter. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 27, 2023

Remember: Chet Holmgren has been ruled out for this season with a Lisfranc injury he suffered during summer league. The Thunder star hasn’t even played a minute of regular-season action! And yet, somehow, someway, Holmgren got four All-Star starter votes. Those are most likely his teammates (past or present) putting in a joke vote for their guy.

Who knows, though? Perhaps one day, Chet Holmgren will actually be voted in as a deserving All-Star starter. There’s a reason why the Thunder chose him with the first overall pick, after all. Holmgren’s abilities on the offensive and defensive end make him a potential game-changer for OKC. All they need from him is to get healthy, and then he could finally grow into the player everyone wants him to be.

At the very least, the Thunder are getting some good updates on Holmgren’s injury. The rookie underwent surgery a month ago to remove extra material put in his body during his initial Lisfranc surgery. He might not play this year, but he is brimming with potential.