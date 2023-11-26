Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren explained why it's so difficult to guard Joel Embiid after his team's close loss to the 76ers

NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid barely missed out on what would have been the Sixers' first triple-double of the season with 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, as the 76ers ended the Oklahoma City Thunder's six-game winning streak with a 127-123 victory on Saturday.

Embiid made six free throws in the final 9.8 seconds to seal the win for the 76ers, who had a nine-point lead with 49 seconds left shrink to 125-123 after a basket by rookie Chet Holmgren with 2.5 seconds to play.

Holmgren led the Thunder with 33 points. After the game, he talked about the difficulty in defending Embiid, according to Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire:

“Chet on facing Joel Embiid: “I knew the caliber of player he is… Great player… Nobody is guarding players like that 1-on-1. It comes down to team defense… That's what the NBA is about.””

The Thunder big man also related to Embiid in another way, as both players missed their debut seasons due to foot injuries:

“Chet on his relationship with Embiid: “It's all respect. We worked out with the same trainer before.” Also said he spoke more to Embiid's trainer than to Embiid when asked if they talked about missing their respective first season due to injuries”

In the Thunder loss, Holmgren set a new career high for 3-pointers, going 5 of 11 from behind the arc.

It will be interesting to see how Holmgren follows up this game, and if he can build off of it. A tough test for the Thunder on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves looms on Tuesday. Another good game against a strong defensive team like the Timberwolves would be a statement for Holmgren and his development.