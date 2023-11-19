NBA fans are convinced Chet Holmgren has the Rookie of the Year award in the bag after his big game against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Chet Holmgren separated himself from Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the Rookie of the Year candidates with his performance for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Many NBA fans certainly believe that, and for good reason.

Holmgren had his best game of the young season in the showdown with the Warriors, dropping a career-high 36 points on top of 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. He also made two triples out of five attempts, including the game-tying triple at the buzzer to send the contest to overtime.

Holmgren is the second rookie in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game, per Stat Muse. Michael Jordan was the only other rook to have 35 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and two triples in a game. Furthermore, Holmgren is one of only two players (along with Indiana pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton) this 2023-24 season to have 200-plus points while tallying 50/40/90 shooting splits.

CHET HOLMGREN KNOCKS IT DOWN AT THE BUZZER 🤯 The Warriors and Thunder are going to OT!pic.twitter.com/5EZsG1X449 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

The whole NBA world went buzzing after Chet Holmgren's incredible performance, especially since it came on a night when Stephen Curry returned. Hopes were high that Curry could help end the Dubs' slump, but Holmgren had other plans.

Following the 130-123 win for Oklahoma City, Thunder supporters and NBA fans were ready to give Holmgren the Rookie of the Year award.

CHET HOLMGREN IS THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/vuY0IKhX2y — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) November 19, 2023

Chet Holmgren is the Rookie of The Year, WE STAND ON BIDNESS pic.twitter.com/z8Iel8HJHi — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) November 19, 2023

CHET HOLMGREN WILL WIN ROOKIE OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/xe4jZW79AE — phil (@rxhabszn) November 19, 2023

Victor Wembanyama had quite the night himself on Saturday despite the San Antonio Spurs' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, with the French phenom recording a near triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks. Despite that, though, it's hard to ignore what Holmgren has been doing with the Thunder.

It remains to be seen if Holmgren will be able to win the ROY award at the end of the season. But if he can maintain his current production, it's hard not to seem him getting it.