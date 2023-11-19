Warriors star Stephen Curry surely knows how to celebrate a teammate's basket, just like he did during Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Stephen Curry hilariously trolled Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren when he broke out the “too small” celebration from the sidelines during the second quarter of the Golden State Warriors' home game Saturday night. After Dario Saric buried a bucket in the face of Holmgren near the basket in the second quarter of the contest, Curry stood up from the bench and tried to let Holmgren know how he really felt about that basket from Saric.

Steph Curry did the ‘too small’ celebration on the bench after Dario Saric scored over Chet Holmgren 😂 pic.twitter.com/kxsFS0tpA8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

Saric isn't a tiny guy, but even at 6-10, he's still smaller than the 7-1 Holmgren. Nevertheless, the Warriors forward found a way to carve space under the basket and dominate Holmgren, whose light frame makes him vulnerable to getting bullied at the post and in the paint, just like what Saric did on that particular play.

Curry, who finally returned to action by starting in the Thunder game after missing the previous two contests due to injury, has never been shy about showing his emotions on the court (or on the sidelines). He simply just felt excited for his teammate for being able to get the better of the Holmgren, who's still got a lot to learn in the NBA amid an already promising start to his pro career.

Curry and the Warrior entered their weekend date with the Thunder looking to end a five-game losing skid, a stretch that includes Golden State's 128-109 loss to OKC last Friday.

The Warriors will next take on the Houston Rockets at home on Monday after dealing with the Thunder.