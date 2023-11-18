Don't miss this close game out West! Check out our NBA odds series for our Thunder-Warriors prediction and pick.

Welcome back to our prediction and pick series for today's slate of action around the NBA. We'll head out West for a nightcap between two teams getting to know each other as the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) take on the Golden State Warriors (6-7) for an exciting matchup. Check out our NBA odds series for our Thunder-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently third in their division and have won their last three consecutive games heading into tonight's contest. They won their last game against the Warriors by double-digits and will meet them for the third time this season with the series tied 1-1. This time, OKC comes in as a slight road favorite.

The Golden State Warriors are currently fourth in the Pacific Division and they've uncharacteristically lost their last five consecutive games. Coach Steve Kerr typically does a good job of pulling his team out of losing streaks, but they failed to look competitive in their last game against the Thunder. Perhaps heading back home is exactly what the Warriors need to get back in the win column.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Warriors Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -1.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder have had an impressive winning streak over the last three games that began with a 111-99 win over the Phoenix Suns. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was spectacular in that game and shot lights-out from the field as the Thunder cause 17 turnovers for the Suns. They blew the Spurs out 123-87 in their following game as Chet Holmgren established himself as the better pickup over Victor Wembanyama. In their last game against the Warriors, six of their players scored double-digit totals as they saw a complete performance on both offense and defense. If they can continue this kind of play, the Thunder should make some noise in the Western Conference.

To win this game, the Thunder will once again have to force the Warriors into contested shots on the perimeter. They're a much longer team than Golden State and their guards do a great job of closing out three-point opportunities. They did a great job of limiting clean looks from Curry and Thompson in the last game, so expect them to take a similar approach in this one. If their shooting and defense can carry over to one more game, the Thunder should grab their fourth-straight win.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors are struggling to find their groove over the last five games and it could be in part due to their undisciplined play on defense. Draymond Green will continue to serve his suspension and it's unclear whether his defense continues to help or hinder this team. Steph Curry is questionable to play with a knee injury, but it looks as though he's trending towards suiting up for the Warriors. His production will be key for them in finding their rhythm and having some breathing room on the offensive end.

The Warriors will have to find scoring opportunities if they want to keep up with the offensive production of the Thunder. Klay Thompson has been rather quiet this season and he's due for a big game. If he can find his shooting stroke early, the Warriors are typically good about stringing together scoring runs on their home floor. If they can disrupt OKC in transition and get back on defense, they could have a shot to win this game at home.

Final Thunder-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Both teams are trending in opposite directions and their last meeting was indicative as to where both teams are at this point. The Warriors look out-of-sorts during this five-game losing streak and it's hard to back them confidently with Steph Curry banged up and Draymond serving his suspension.

The Thunder, on the other hands, are meshing very well right now and they're beating some very good teams by convincing margins. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a mismatch for most opposing teams and he's been scoring and distributing the ball like an All-Star this year. Chet Holmgren also poses a huge matchup problem for Golden State and he's bound to feast on the offensive boards. Expect their momentum to carry over into this game as they cover the spread on the road against the Warriors.

Final Thunder-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -1.5 (-110)