ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will travel to the South to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's a classic rivalry at the Paycom Center as we share our NBA odds series and make a Warriors-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Warriors lost 136-117 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night to fall to 7-2. Now, they hope to bounce back as they head south to Oklahoma City. The Thunder throttled the Houston Rockets 126-107 on Friday night. Amazingly, they are 8-1 and destroying the Western Conference over the first few weeks.

The Thunder lead the head-to-head series 145-122. Also, they went 3-1 against the Warriors last season, including two overtime wins. The Warriors are 6-4 over the past 10 games. Furthermore, they are 3-2 over the past five games at the Paycom Center.

Here are the Warriors-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Thunder NBA Odds

Golden State Warriors: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs Thunder

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBCS and FDSO

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors are playing well this season and currently have the second-best scoring offense in the NBA. Moreover, they are eighth in field-goal shooting percentage, including sixth from the triples. The Warriors are also the best rebounding team in the association, which explains their hot start. Likewise, they are fourth in assists, showcasing their ability to distribute the rock. It also helps that they are sixth in blocked shots, highlighting their abilities around the rim.

Stephen Curry is still elite and has shown flashes of the guy who helped the Warriors win multiple championships. Overall, he is averaging 26.7 points per game over 46 games in his career against the Thunder. Buddy Hield has been an excellent addition to the squad. So far, he is averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, including 49.4 percent from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.1 points per game. However, he is shooting just 44.4 percent from the hardwood and will need to do more to give the Warriors a chance to win. Jonathan Kuminga has been stout. Ultimately, he is averaging 14 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor.

The Warriors shot the ball well against the Cavaliers. However, their defense struggled, as they allowed the Cavs to hit 54.1 percent from the floor. It also did not help that the Warriors struggled from the triples while the Cavs thrived. Likewise, losing the board battle also was not good while giving the Cavs 28 free-throw attempts did not help their cause.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they continue to shoot the basketball well and give themselves the best chance to win. Then, they must avoid taking too many fouls and play better defense against a team that can get hot.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

Some believe the Thunder are clear NBA favorites to win the title this season. Ultimately, they have found ways to do everything right en route to an 8-1 start. The Thunder are 17th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 14th from beyond the arc. Somehow, they have started well, even with some struggles. The Thunder hit their shots at the charity stripe, ranking eighth in free-throw shooting percentage. Additionally, the Thunder are 11th in total rebounds. Oklahoma City does well with the basketball, ranking sixth in turnovers. Also, they are the best defensive team in the league, ranking first in blocked shots.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 26.3 points per game while also shooting 50 percent from the floor. Amazingly, he continues to produce big numbers, and he is thriving in leading this team to an 8-1 start. Jalen Williams has been his second-in-command, as he is averaging 19 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent. Chet Holmgren is also playing well, averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the hardwood.

The Thunder will cover the spread if they can continue generating good shooting chances. Then, they must defend well and win the battle on the boards.

Final Warriors-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are 7-2 against the spread, while the Thunder are also 7-2 against the line. Also, the Warriors are 5-1 against the spread on the road, while the Thunder are 3-1 against the line at home. The Warriors are 6-1 against the spread when playing on equal rest, while the Thunder are 3-1 in that same scenario. If you look at the games these teams played last season, they were all interesting to some degree. I could see this being the same way as it goes down to the very wire. Because of this, I am rolling with the Warriors to cover the spread on the road.

Final Warriors-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +7.5 (-110)