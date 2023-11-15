Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren has been focused on efficiency over volume so far in his NBA career.

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Holmgren is officially playing in his rookie year after missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to injury, and he has looked very comfortable amongst the Thunder's collection of impressive talent in their lineup.

One surprising element about Holmgren's start to the season has been his efficiency, which is usually something that young players struggle with earlier in their careers, but the former Gonzaga Bulldog recently got one hundred percent honest about how he has been able to score in an efficient manner thus far in the season.

“Getting 30 points on 35 shots doesn’t make you a great scorer,” said Holmgren, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I try to make my looks count. The more efficient you are, the better chance you have to win a basketball game.”

Chet Holmgren has indeed been very selective with his shot attempts thus far on the young season. The big man is currently averaging 16.4 points per game on shooting splits of 55 percent from the field, 50 percent from three point range, and 90 percent from the free throw line. Of course, playing alongside elite facilitators and shot creators like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey certainly helps a player to generate quality attempts for themselves; however, all of those statistics, particularly the three-point shooting, are very impressive for a rookie, regardless of position.

The Thunder currently sit at 6-4 on the young season, hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.