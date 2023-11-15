Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is not focused on a potential rivalry with Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

On Tuesday evening, Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs in a battle of two of the most promising young teams in the Western Conference and perhaps the entire NBA. A lot has been made of a potential rivalry between Holmgren and Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, who are both just a few games into their rookie season.

However, Holmgren doesn't appear overly concerned about trying to make any sort of statement against his fellow rookie when the two teams match up on Tuesday.

“I’m not too focused on the next 15 years,” said Holmgren, per Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman. “I’m focused on helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Spurs tonight.”

On a surface level, it's easy to see the similarities between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. Both players are “unicorns” of sorts, both well over seven feet tall with the ability to stretch the floor, block shots, and with mobility and agility that shouldn't be possible for their size. Holmgren and Wembanyama have both enjoyed stellar beginnings to their NBA careers–Holmgren was actually drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Thunder but was forced to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign due to injury, making this, the 2023-24 season, his official rookie year.

The two also had an entertaining matchup earlier this preseason, both putting on highlight reel plays when the Spurs and Thunder played one another a few weeks ago. However, for his part, it seems that Holmgren's focus is solely on getting the win Tuesday evening.