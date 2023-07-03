The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a rapid ascent. Not only are they well set up for the future due to their impressive war chest of future first-round picks, but they are also boasting arguably the most impressive young core in the NBA. First-team All-NBA selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is only 24 years old, while the average age of Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, and Luguentz Dort is an astoundingly young 22.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, the Thunder, barring any setbacks, will be adding yet another blue-chip prospect to their ranks in Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Holmgren missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury, but before he went down, his potential to emerge as one of the best rim-protecting stretch bigs in the entire NBA was especially tantalizing.

Thus, it's no surprise that Josh Giddey is hyping up Holmgren as one of the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year award. In fact, he has the utmost confidence in the 21-year-old center's ability to do so. Responding to a tweet posted by Thunder Nation saying that the battery percentage of one's phone “shows the odds” of Holmgren taking next year's ROY award, Giddey tweeted out that his “phone's fully charged”.

Of course, there was simply no other way the Thunder guard would have responded. It was certainly a given that Giddey would be hyping up Holmgren since he is his Thunder teammate (apologies to Cason Wallace). But the 7'0 center will definitely have stiff competition for the prestigious acclaim.

Victor Wembanyama, understandably so, will be the frontrunner to win the Rookie of the Year award next year. Barring any injury, Wembanyama should have plenty of opportunity to show the incredible two-way prowess he possesses that has made him one of the most hyped-up prospects of all time.

Meanwhile, the Thunder, given Holmgren's injury history, should bring the rookie along slowly, giving him rest days and managing his minutes to begin his career. That may be for the long-term best of his career, but it will not look too good on Holmgren's resume as a rookie. But still, exciting times lie ahead for the Thunder.