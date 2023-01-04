By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed Tuesday’s game against the Celtics with a non-COVID illness. Without their superstar, the Thunder dominated the NBA’s best team by 33 points, 150-117, in what was one of the team’s more impressive performances of the season so far. Still, when Oklahoma City travels to Orlando to play the Magic on Wednesday night, every Thunder fan will be dying to know: Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Is Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing vs. Magic

The answer to this question is great news for Oklahoma City faithful. The Thunder have removed Gilgeous-Alexander from the team’s injury report, and so the star guard is available to play for Wednesday’s showdown, per a tweet from Thunderous Intentions’ Rylan Stiles. Additionally, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, and Eugene Omoruyi are all out for the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Thunder. He’s averaging 30.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks across 33 appearances this season. Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to both get to the line and make his free throws has allowed him to take that leap from stardom to superstardom. He’s converting a whopping 91.3% of his free throws on 10.1 attempts per contest, both career highs.

With Gilgeous-Alexander set to re-enter the lineup, expect the Thunder to come out on top over the Magic on Wednesday. After all, Orlando is really struggling as of late. The team has lost three in a row, with their losses coming to the Lakers, Pistons, and Wizards.