After losing two straight games, the Oklahoma City Thunder secured three consecutive wins, starting with big man Isaiah Hartenstein’s Thunder debut against the Portland Trail Blazers. He finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds in the 109-99 win. Then, Hartenstein had two more double-double performances against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, respectively, extending the Thunder’s winning streak to four games.

After recording 19 points and 10 rebounds in Oklahoma City’s 130-109 win against the Sacramento Kings, Hartenstein finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in Wednesday’s 105-101 victory against the Warriors. After the game, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talked about Hartenstein’s impact on offense, per Thunder Wire’s Clemente Almanza.

“He’s a really dynamic offensive player that brings a different layer to our team,” Daigneault said about Hartenstein. “He’s still learning – that’s what’s exciting about him – on both ends of the floor. It’s easy to develop your players still, despite being a very impactful player.”

With Chet Holmgren sidelined with a pelvic fracture, Hartenstein’s been a comparable substitute at center. Not to the extent of being the 20+ point scorer alongside All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. However, Hartenstein can score, set screens, and pass on one end of the floor while protecting the rim, deflecting passes, and rebound at a high level on the other.

He’s averaging 15.3 points on 57.1% shooting, 12.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game thus far. He recorded the 20th double-double of his career on Wednesday, per StatMuse. It’s Hartenstein’s third straight in his first three games with the Thunder.

When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wanted ‘the best screener’

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander called Isaiah Hartenstein the best screener he’s ever had. Hartenstein’s screens have undoubtedly opened the Thunder’s offense for their leading scorers, Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

After the Thunder beat the Kings 130-109 ahead of their four-game road trip, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander if Hartenstein is the best screener he’s ever played with.

“Yeah, I would say so,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “What I’ve come to understand as a screener is that if you screen really well, you’ll get yourself open, and Isaiah has that down to a tee. He understands angles, and he understands timing. He understands when exactly to screen to get me so open that his guy has to react so much to me that he now becomes open. He has screening figured out for sure. Then, obviously, his size helps. He’s massive, and he makes the game easier because of it.”

The Thunder are 2-0 on their four-game road trip and facing the Lakers in an NBA Cup matchup on Friday.