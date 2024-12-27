Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein is the new owner of a German basketball team. The news was announced after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career-high 45 points in the Thunder’s 120-114 win against the Indiana Pacers. Hartenstein joined a club that’s produced three NBA draft picks, per Andscape’s Marc Spears.

“Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein has joined the ownership group of German basketball club Ratiopharm Ulm. The 2023 German Bundesliga champions have produced three NBA draft picks, with two more prospects currently projected as 2025 first-round selections,” Spears reported.

Hartenstein says he wanted to join the ownership group of a German basketball team and decided on Ratiopharm Ulm based on their success in helping young players reach their potential.

“I got involved because I was searching for a German team that I could be a part of — one that, if I were younger and trying to make the next level, would get me there,” Hartenstein said. “I feel like they do a great job of developing young talent & helping them advance in their careers.”

Growing up, Hartenstein enjoyed the passionate fans who followed the team.

“The team is well-run, and even though they focus on helping players take the next step, they remain competitive. That mix was really exciting for me,” he added. “And growing up, I always loved the fans they had.”

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ‘masterpiece’

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander high praise for tying his career-high 45 points against the Pacers. Gilgeous-Alexander went 15-of-22, including 4-for-5 from deep, a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line, and stuffed the stat sheet. He also finished with eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.

After the game, Daigneault complemented SGA for his masterful performance against the Pacers.

“Everybody seemed to make a big play for us tonight that we really needed on a night where we were playing a very hot opponent,” Daigneault said. “With that said, Shai was outstanding tonight. That was a masterpiece. I mean, he was at his own pace the entire night. I thought he moved it out of the early helps and got his teammates activated, but a great blend of passing and attacking, great blend of shooting and attacking. He just had total control of the wheel tonight.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 40+ points in the Thunder’s previous two outings, including 41 points against the Wizards on 14-of-25 shooting, including 3-for-6 from deep, and it’s his third 40+ point game on the season.