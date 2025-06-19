The Indiana Pacers are fully locked in as they prepare for Game 6 of the NBA Finals with their backs against the wall, and Myles Turner’s recent quote perfectly reflects the mindset that’s carried this team through the NBA playoffs. With Tyrese Haliburton’s status still uncertain and the Finals hanging in the balance, the Pacers are focused on being ready, no matter who’s available. Head coach Rick Carlisle has emphasized the stakes, while Turner’s words echoed the team’s collective determination.

The post from Sirius XM Radio on X (formerly known as Twitter) included Turner’s blunt takeaway.



“You have to prepare either way.”

“You have to prepare either way”@Pacers Center Myles Turner on the possibility of not having Tyrese Haliburton for a crucial Game 6 tomorrow night #NBAFinals@VinceGoodwill | @DarthAmin pic.twitter.com/QO5HErZEkJ — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Turner’s conversation on the station with host Vincent Goodwill and co-host Amin Elhassan underscored the Pacers’ composure under pressure. His words reinforced his role as a vocal leader for the Eastern Conference champions—conveying preparedness, accountability, and confidence in the team’s depth. It was a clear reflection of Indiana’s next-man-up mentality as they brace for a potential win-or-go-home Game 6 on the NBA’s biggest stage—possibly without Haliburton, the superstar whose leadership and clutch shooting has helped guide them to this point.

Readiness is crucial with Haliburton’s status for Game 6 still in question. He played through a right calf strain in Game 5, struggling to find his rhythm while going 0-for-6 from the field, though he contributed four free throws, six assists, and seven rebounds. His limitations reflect a broader injury concern that now looms large over the Pacers as they head into a must-win scenario.

In light of that, the Pacers’ Game 6 strategy will hinge on both Haliburton’s availability and Indiana’s ability to adapt if his injury continues to limit him. Even without his perimeter scoring, Indiana can rely on Turner’s 2.1 blocks per game and his expanded shooting range—he’s hit timely three-pointers that reflect the team’s evolving postseason identity. His production underscores that the Pacers have enough depth and versatility to withstand a dip in Haliburton’s output.

Despite their star guard’s uncertain status, the Pacers continue to ride momentum and showcase their depth throughout this playoff run. Key contributors like Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin are ready to elevate their roles, while Turner’s veteran leadership remains a stabilizing force in the paint.

Haliburton’s uncertain status casts a shadow over the eve of Game 6, but Turner’s “prepare either way” mindset signals quiet confidence that Indiana can compete regardless. The Pacers’ approach is clear, focus on what they can control and lean into their next-man-up identity.