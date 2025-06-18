INDIANAPOLIS — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams' historic 40-point performance in Game 5, he received phone calls and messages from many people in his close circle, including his parents. However, with the ultimate goal as close as it's ever been, with the Thunder heading into Game 6 with a 3-2 lead in their best-of-7 series against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, Williams is committed to staying off of his phone this time of year.

The Thunder are one-win away from becoming NBA champions. While Williams appreciates the moment he became one of the nine youngest players to ever score 40 points in the NBA Finals, he fears losing focus on the task of eliminating the Pacers on their own floor. Therefore, he's staying off of his phone as much as possible, Williams stated, when asked if anyone surprising from his past reached out.

“Outside of my parents, nobody for real [besides] friends and family,” Williams said. “I honestly try not to answer my phone as much, even though that sounds like I'm a jerk. There's just a lot of highs and lows throughout the series. You don't get as many texts if you don't play well. I try to keep that in perspective, too. But a lot of it can be really overwhelming if you give a lot of energy to it. So, it makes me sound like a jerk. I try to get back to them after business is done.”

With the Thunder one win shy of becoming champions, head coach Mark Daigneault warned about the Pacers' fight, which is underestimated heading into Game 6 due to the fact Tyrese Haliburton (calf) is a game-time decision. Hobbled or not, Daigneault says Oklahoma City has to prepare for a difficult outing with or without Haliburton in the lineup.

Mark Daigneault's Pacers warning for Thunder before Game 6

Article Continues Below

With or without Tyrese Haliburton, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is anticipating another tough matchup for Jalen Williams and the rest of his team, which has been the case in all five games throughout the NBA Finals. Daigneault doesn't anticipate Thursday to be any different, especially with the Pacers' season on the line.

“Haliburton’s a great player. One thing we know is you don’t underestimate great players. So, in the case that he plays, we’re expecting his best punch,” Daigneault said. “Indiana’s a great team. We don’t underestimate great teams. So, in either case, whether he plays or not, we’re expecting Indiana’s best punch, especially at home. So, we’ll be prepared for the best punch from both him and the team.”

Mark Daigneault: “Haliburton’s a great player. One thing we know is you don’t underestimate great players. So, in the case that he plays, we’re expecting his best punch” pic.twitter.com/Pn6Vq6GdLI — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder will look to capture their first NBA title in Game 6 on Thursday.