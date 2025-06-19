The New York Yankees were 42-30 entering Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Aaron Boone's team remains atop the American League East, but the Yankees' offense has struggled over the last two weeks. Aaron Judge is still a leading candidate for AL MVP, but he has become one of the only sources of power in Boone's order.

Paul Goldschmidt and Oswaldo Cabrera, among others, have gone cold at the plate. New York experienced a similar stretch last season and still made it to the World Series. Their struggles are not the end of the world, but have fans wondering what the solution could be.

Boone and the front office could make the tough call that big moves need to be made at the trade deadline. The Yankees have been attached to names like Eugenio Suarez and other sluggers expected to be on the market. Giancarlo Stanton's return to New York's lineup has been a boost, though. However, the Yankees need more from the rest of the roster in order to bounce back.

For a team that has been so good all around, the trade deadline is a key point of New York's season. If they navigate it correctly, their additions could fuel them to a title. If not, they could be on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

A big part of the Yankees' approach to the trade deadline is picking which players to make available. New York has some log jams at certain points in their roster, as well as underwhelming players so far this season.

Here are three players that New York should put on the trade block before the deadline.

First Baseman Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is in the middle of a great debut season in New York. The Yankees signed him to a one-year deal this offseason to fill in at first base. The former National League MVP has exceeded expectations, but it might be time for New York to move on.

With the return of Stanton to the lineup, Boone now has to juggle his lineup. Ben Rice sits behind both Goldschmidt and Stanton at first base and designated hitter, respectively. His manager does not have enough positional flexibility to make sure all three hitters get consistent at-bats.

Goldschmidt's contract and age make him the easiest option to send away in a trade. There are teams across the league that need more help at first base. As they look to contend in their division, they could give New York prospects or future draft capital in order to make something happen.

If the Yankees decide to make Goldschmidt available, the end result could be a win-win deal that helps everyone.

Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera

Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu are two of Boone's most versatile players. Each is comfortable playing across the diamond and have seen time at multiple positions throughout their careers. However, the level of talent in New York has relegated Cabrera to a bench role.

Despite playing in a smaller role and a scary injury earlier this season, Cabrera would be a great add for teams looking for fielders. He provides a boost as a defender while hitting a respectable .243 at the plate. The 26-year-old has never hit for power, so a team interested in him would trade more for his glove than his bat.

Letting him go would be difficult for Boone. Cabrera has become one of his manager's favorite players since making it to the major leagues in 2022. However, disappointing playoff numbers could cause the Yankees to include him in whatever big deal they end up pursuing in late July.

Starting Pitcher Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman made news before the season even started. The veteran starter did not want to play out of Boone's bullpen for the Yankees this season. Injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil gave him what he wanted, but he has not done anything with the opportunity.

Since joining the Yankees in 2024, Stroman has been underwhelming. After a knee injury sent him to the injured list, he has not done anything to improve his 11.57 ERA in 2025. When he is healthy and at his best, Stroman is an All-Star level pitcher and a Gold Glove winner. At 34-years-old, though, it seems like his best years are behind him.

However, teams looking for an upgrade at the back of their starting rotation could decide that Stroman is worth the risk. Even though sending a starter away is a risk, New York has their eyes on pitchers across the market that could fill his role and then some.