INDIANAPOLIS — The job isn’t finished for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. As the NBA world is collectively ready to hand the O’Brien Trophy to the Thunder, heading into an opportunity to eliminate the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. Head coach Mark Daigneault warned his team about Game 6 on the road. For Daigneault, Haliburton’s status has no bearing on the Pacers potentially bouncing back at home.

During his media availability before practice, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed his focused mindset heading into a chance to clinch his first NBA championship on Thursday.

“The cusp of winning is not winning. And the way I see it, winning is all that matters. So, it hasn’t been fulfilling. We haven’t done anything, is the way I see it,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But, I’ve built great friendships along the way. I’ve had a lot of fun playing basketball, and I think that’s where you start. And the organization and the guys around me have done a really good job of building an environment that’s fun to come to every day.

“And really just focused on getting better, and I think that’s why we’ve made jumps,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Taking important games one play, quarter, and half at a time is a big part of the Thunder’s identity in 2024-25. Led by Daigneault, it’s a team that very rarely addressed the outside noise and national narrative surrounding them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder keep things in-house, staying true to the task at hand and each other, heading into the most important matchup in franchise history. At the same time, the Pacers will look to keep their season alive.

Mark Daigneault warns Thunder of underestimating Pacers

With or without Tyrese Haliburton, who’s dealing with a strained calf and is a game-time decision for Thursday, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault warned his team of what a desperate Pacers team could pull off in Game 6.

“Haliburton’s a great player. One thing we know is you don’t underestimate great players. So, in the case that he plays, we’re expecting his best punch,” Daigneault said. “Indiana’s a great team. We don’t underestimate great teams. So, in either case, whether he plays or not, we’re expecting Indiana’s best punch, especially at home. So, we’ll be prepared for the best punch from both him and the team.”

The Pacers will look to even the best-of-7 NBA Finals series, 3-3, while the Thunder can clinch their first championship in franchise history in Game 6 on Thursday.