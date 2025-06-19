The Phoenix Mercury have been one of the best teams in the WNBA this season, and they recently got a major boost with the return of Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper from injury. Following their 83-75 win against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, the Mercury improved to 9-4. Not only that, but Alyssa Thomas reached a career milestone in points as well, prompting a powerful message from the Mercury on social media.

With 14 points against the Sun, the milestone that Alyssa Thomas reached was 4,000 career points. The Mercury made sure to recognize that incredible accomplishment.

“Power. Persistence. Pure Buckets,” the team posted on social media. “4,000 career points for The Engine!”

The Mercury’s game against the Sun was also significant in that it was Thomas’ first game back as an opponent. Originally selected by the New York Liberty with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, Thomas was traded to the Sun on draft day. She played the first 11 seasons of her career with the Sun, before being acquired by the Mercury in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal this past offseason.

In true Thomas fashion, she had a strong all-around game against the Sun. In addition to her 14 points, she grabbed eight rebounds and dished out 11 assists. Coming into Wednesday’s game, Thomas had appeared in seven games in her Mercury debut at a little over 31 minutes per game.

She had been averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 52.5 percent shooting from the field and 63 percent shooting from the free-throw line. A five-time All-Star, Thomas was expected to be part of a new Big 3 with the Mercury alongside Copper and Satou Sabally. While injuries pushed back their debut, the Mercury are now able to use the lineup they’ve been waiting to unleash on the WNBA. The trio combined for 39 of the team’s 83 points against the Sun.