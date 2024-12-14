Twenty-four games into the 2024-25 campaign, the Oklahoma City Thunder are considered one of the better two-way teams in the NBA. They have the best defensive rating (103.4) and the third-best offensive rating (118.3), which could improve in light of Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein. Oklahoma City has more steals (292) than turnovers (265) thus far, while Hartenstein settles into his new offense.

Before facing the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup semifinals, Isaiah revealed his plans to implement his three-point shot into the fold. After Hartenstein suffered a small non-displaced fracture in his left hand in an exhibition, it delayed his Thunder debut. Nine games into 2024-25, Hartenstein is adapting but is still planning on adding his outside touch to Oklahoma City’s offense.

“It’s coming,” Hartenstein said. “Me breaking my hand did not help with that at all, but it’s coming. I think when I get more loose and get back into it, definitely.”

After connecting on 14-of-30 three-point attempts (46.7%) in his last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Hartenstein made 8-of-37 in his first season with the New York Knicks before dialing it back in 2023-24. After the Knicks’ starting center Mitchell Robinson suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss most of last season, Hartenstein started in 49 games. New York’s thin frontcourt forced Hartenstein to focus on rebounding, screening, and high-percentage looks on offense.

However, upon arriving, Hartenstein revealed plans to take more threes this season. Nine games into his tenure, he’s still considering this plan.

Isaiah Hartestein plans to add three-point shooting to his offense

In his Oklahoma City Thunder debut, Isaiah Hartenstein didn’t disappoint (13 points, 14 rebounds) before going on an impressive streak of double-double performances. Hartenstein stretched the streak to five consecutive double-doubles before starting a new one recently. The veteran center averaged 15.2 points and 13.8 rebounds throughout the streak.

Then, after finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 119-109 win against the Pelicans, Hartenstein recorded 10 points and 13 rebounds in the Thunder’s 118-104 NBA Cup semifinal win against the Mavericks.

In October, Hartenstein revealed that he worked on his three-point shot, which coach Daigneault encouraged during training camp before his left-hand injury.

“Yeah, I’ve been shooting them. That’s just more getting back in rhythm, just getting back into the reps of those. So, it’s been going good. Just building off that. I mean, Mark’s given me the confidence,” Hartenstein said. “He wants me to shoot them.”

The Thunder will face the Rockets in the NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday.