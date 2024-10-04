Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein is having a productive week at his first Thunder training camp. The veteran center is adapting to his new environment, teammates, and offensive system, which includes Thunder coach Mark Daigneault encouraging Hartenstein's 3-point touch. During his media availability, Isaiah was asked about rediscovering his outside touch throughout Thunder training camp.

“Yeah, I've been shooting them. That's just more getting back in rhythm, just getting back into the reps of those. So, it's been going good. Just building off that. I mean, Mark's given me the confidence,” Hartenstein said. “He wants me to shoot them. I'm not gonna come down and do a 20/20 behind-the-back step-back. That's not happening, but when I get them in the corner, I'm definitely going to shoot it.”

While building chemistry with his new teammates, Hartenstein admits players tend to get loose and joke around before locking in and focusing on tasks throughout camp. Still, he sees this as an ideal mix for the Thunder while establishing habits that can build throughout the regular season.

“Habits. I think that's a big thing, continuing to build habits. Don't skip steps. I think the organization does a great job of not skipping steps and really being process-driven,” Hartenstein said. “It's been great. I have a lot of respect for the guys here. Even though they're young, they're really professional. It's been good. It's been fun.”

Isaiah Hartenstein on Thunder's ‘top-notch' organization

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is excited to play alongside Isaiah Hartenstein. He says it gives the Thunder's offense a different look, while Hartenstein has had nothing but positive things to say about his new coach, Mark Daigneault, the team, and the organization.

Before his new contract, Hartenstein had heard great things about the Thunder organization, but seeing it up close, it was even better than he had expected.

“You kind of always saw it from afar, how professional they are. That was kind of one of the biggest things why I wanted to come here. You've always heard good things about the organization but now I kind of see it on a day-to-day basis. It's all true,” Hartenstein said. “The way they take care of the players. The way they also take care of your family I think is top-notch. Sam [Presti] does a good job of making sure that everyone feels like they really have a part.”

The Thunder will face the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason opener on Monday.