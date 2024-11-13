While Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren remains on the mend from a hip injury, his GQ interview revealed the ten things he can’t live without. Holmgren suffered a fractured pelvic injury in a 127-116 loss to the Warriors, which is a devastating loss to one of Oklahoma City’s rising stars. Still, the two to three months Chet’s expected to miss probably won’t change an intriguing item he always carries: a pair of ski goggles.

In his interview with GQ, Holmgren revealed the meaningful purpose behind it.

“I count them as sunglasses, but they’re not really sunglasses. It’s kind of like ski goggles, and you might ask why somebody who’s not allowed to ski because of their NBA contract has ski goggles,” Holmgren said. “I’m a big fan of manifesting. So, I bought these probably a year ago, planning on one day winning a chip. So, these will protect me from the champagne showers. Hopefully, one day.”

The ski goggles are part of the extended range of sunglasses Chet carries, as he revealed in his GQ interview. Holmgren also mentioned his sister’s baked goods, a Bose Bluetooth speaker, and a collection of bags, watches, and cologne. After the Thunder’s loss to the Warriors, they bounced back with a 134-128 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 45 points, and Jalen Williams finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in Monday’s victory.

Chet Holmgren’s ‘thoughts from da hospital’ after injury update

Before Thunder's big man Chet Holmgren's GQ interview was released, he updated his fans from his hospital bed in Oklahoma City. Holmgren posted to his X, formerly Twitter.

“Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this, having been through something similar before. On the one hand, I know how to approach it; I know what to do, what not to do, and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand, I’ve felt the frustration of this process and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return,” Holmgren said.

“Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our okc fans and family. Thoughts from da hospital bed.”

The Thunder are hosting the Pelicans at the Paycom Center on Wednesday.