Jalen Williams has quickly established himself as a budding star, a huge piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they try to return to playoff contention. But the 22-year old isn't content with what he's done, working hard on himself in the gym. And it seems to have paid off, with Williams boasting his incredible physique that he himself thought would catch the eye of the league when it comes to random drug testing.

And that's exactly what happened to the nascent Thunder guard, as Williams revealed that he was, indeed, drug tested by the league in the aftermath of his gains reveal. Speaking from experience, Williams implied that there's simply no way that the NBA is deciding who to drug test at random.

“Some of the pictures did look a little crazy but yeah, the one that went viral was the one that I said that I'd probably get drug tested, which I did. I did get trusted twice after that,” Williams told Andrew Schlecht in an appearance on the Down to Dunk podcast. “We'll say ‘random'. Right after the picture was posted, I was drug tested shortly after. So I'll let you guys decide.”

Thunder guard Jalen Williams was given a ‘random’ drug test after posting a pic showing off his offseason gains 🤣💪 (via @AndrewKSchlecht)pic.twitter.com/iDKVUu9rt7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 4, 2023

The NBA has asserted in the past that they conduct drug tests truly at random despite the conveniently suspicious timing, like in Thunder guard Jalen Williams' case. Perhaps it's just confirmation bias on the part of fans, especially when those who're on the receiving end of the drug test shortly after posting pictures of their workout gains, such as Williams, are the ones who tend to be loud about their experience.

Even then, the timing is definitely suspect; Damian Lillard was also drug tested shortly after he torched the Houston Rockets for 71 points back in February. Thus, the NBA isn't exactly helping their case in this regard.

But of course, Jalen Williams did not test positive for any drugs (those gains are natural — he's been putting in a lot of work at the gym), setting himself up nicely for what should be an exciting season ahead for a Thunder team with high aspirations of making the postseason.