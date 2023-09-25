Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder is a rising star in the NBA. He's seen his popularity increase as a result. Although fame and fortune has some positives, Williams understands that the popularity comes with drawbacks.

“Me personally, no,” Jalen Williams responded on the Don't Trip podcast when asked if he's dealt with any “crazy scenarios with woman or anything”, via ClutchPoints. “I try to stay out of the mix as far as like girls during the season. I've seen some stuff… I know girls be like, hanging out in the hallways and hotel rooms all the time… they like know you're schedule and stuff. You always get the random DMs like, ‘fly me out.'

“That's the trap that I think a lot of, especially like young guys fall into. Now it's like you got girls, 2 am, 3 am, you're already tried, you're vulnerable… they'll wait for you to have a good game. Then they'll be at your hotel room.”

Jalen Williams is clearly intent on limiting distractions. He has a very bright future in the NBA and wants to focus on basketball.

Williams is fresh off a rookie season that saw him average 14.1 points per game on 52.1 percent field goal and 35.6 percent three-point shooting. He added 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.

The Thunder feature an all-around quality core of players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the superstar, while Josh Giddey has been reliable. Chet Holmgren is preparing for his rookie season after missing the entire 2022-23 season with an injury.

Jalen Williams and the Thunder will try to continue limiting distractions during the 2023-24 campaign.