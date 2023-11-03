Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams has enjoyed playing alongside Chet Holmgren so far this season.

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed a decent start to the 2023-24 season. The Thunder have dropped two out of their last three contests; however, this occurred after opening up the season 2-0, and Holmgren has looked the part of the number two overall pick that he was in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Recently, Thunder forward Jalen Williams stopped by The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Reddick to discuss the competitive fire that Holmgren possesses, which may at times come across as a bit arrogant from an outsider's point of view.

“I mean, I feel like you've got to be an a**hole on the court,” said Williams. “Even if you do something where everybody's like ‘oh, he's an a**hole,' to us, it's hilarious. You know, he's doing the Shedeur thing after an and one, like, to us, it's hilarious. I don't know how it looks to the outside world… he's got a competitive edge for sure. He's not going to back down. That's a good trait that he has.”

Chet Holmgren was forced to miss the entire 2022-23 season after sustaining an injury before the campaign began; however, so far in 2023-24 (which is officially his rookie year), Holmgren has shown off the feathery shooting touch, blocking prowess on defense, and surprising agility for his size that allowed him to be such a highly regarded prospect throughout high school and during his college days at Gonzaga.

The Thunder next take the floor against the Golden State Warriors on November 3.