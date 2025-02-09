After Chet Holmgren made his return from his pelvic injury, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams entered Saturday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies with added motivation to extend their winning streak. With a 7.5 lead ahead of the Grizzlies at the top of the Western Conference, the Thunder sent a message to the team trailing in second place by beating them 125-112 on the road.

After the win, a reporter asked Williams if he entered Saturday night's game with extra motivation to capture another win on the second night of a back-t0-back.

“Yeah,” Williams replied. “We tried to treat this game as close to playoffs as possible. I feel like they obviously felt the same way. And Mark [Daigneault] is big on that, understanding each game, and what we [bring] to the game, and what the stakes are.”

On the second night of a back-to-back, Holmgren took the night off as the Thunder eased their starting power forward back into the fold. In his absence, all five starters scored in double figures, led by All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 points, including 13-of-16 free throws. Aaron Wiggins finished with 26 points, including eight threes, Jalen Williams added 25 points, Alex Caruso chipped in 14, and Isaiah Hartenstein scored a dozen with his 14 rebounds.

The Thunder also out-rebounded the Grizzlies 55-40, a differential that surprised Thunder's Jalen Williams during his postgame media availability.

“Oh, well this is new,” Williams said. “We've been harping on getting extra possessions. We're a really good offense. So, anytime we can get extra possessions and fuel even more offense, our rating goes up quite a bit. So, that's something we're harping on.”

Chet Holmgren's honest admission after return from pelvic injury

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) looks on from the bench during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Friday, Thunder forward Chet Holmgren returned in a win against the Raptors. The Thunder defeated the Raptors 121-109, and Holmgren spoke on his recovery.

“It was just a matter of when, and how I'd be getting back out there. And I got advice to don't rush your way back, and the other side of me is like I really want to play,” Holmgren said. “I pushed it as hard as I could push it. The medical staff gave me great advice on how much further I can go, and be safe, and I always kind of towed that line. I was able to get back sooner than expected, and I feel good.”

The Thunder will look to extend their five-game winning streak against the Pelicans on Monday.