Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams had his right wrist wrapped throughout his media availability after Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Williams responded to the high expectations bestowed upon him after a reporter asked him about his right wrist. Jalen is ruled out for Oklahoma City's matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday due to the injury he surrendered against Golden State.

Williams downplayed the significance of the injury but remembered exactly when he felt discomfort after colliding with Warriors center Kevon Looney.

“[Kevon] Looney ran me over and I think I fell weird… that play I think I tried to brace (myself), and messed my hand up a little bit,” Williams said.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (52 points) flirted with his career-high 54 points set a week before. Williams added 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in the seven-point loss.

Jalen Williams' ‘blessed' perspective on Thunder expectations

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams shared his perspective on the high expectations set upon himself and his team amid his third NBA season.

Despite his young age (23), Williams says it's a blessing to be playing at a high level, and turning heads in the process.

“Expectations are good. I think the inverse of that is nobody expects anything from you. Then, that kind of sucks,” Williams said. “So, I take that as a blessing. I'm not really worried about what other people expect from me. I have a lot of the perspective. I know I'm in my third year. So, it's one of those things, I'm constantly searching how to get better, how to evolve as a player.”

Williams' evolution is a process he's meticulously focused on throughout his career, which is the kind of conversation he looks forward to during his yearly exit interview.

“I always say in our exit meeting, above everything else, I want to look back on the year, and think about how much better did I get each game, and how much better I get throughout the year,” Williams added. “So, I think I do a good job of keeping perspective of it. I don't really care about a lot of the outside noise that's going on. Just continuing to do that. I have my own perspective. I think my teammates instill confidence in me, my coaches, so, it doesn't really bother me at all.”

Without Williams, the Thunder will look to return to their winning ways against the Kings.