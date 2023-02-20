There’s no denying that the Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the most promising young cores in the NBA today. They might not be a contender in the Western Conference right now, but it wouldn’t be too far out to think that this team could emerge as a serious threat to the title in the coming years. Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is high on OKC at the moment.

During his press availability session ahead of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, LeBron was asked by an Australian reporter to share his thoughts on Thunder guard Josh Giddey and his emergence as a rising star in the NBA. As expected, James had nothing but good things to say about the 20-year-old Australian native:

“Josh Giddey’s really, really good, man,” LeBron said. “Obviously, a tall point guard. He’s a triple-double type of playmaker every single night because of his ability to rebound at his size, his instinctive passing, and he has the ability to score in the paint. I think he’s going to continue to get better and better.”

LeBron then turned his attention to the Thunder’s young core as he talked about the type of potential he sees in this group:

“They have a really good young core over in OKC, and they don’t even have Chet (Holmgren) there just yet. But Josh is a really good player along with other rookies that they have this year, and obviously, we know first-time (All-Star) Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) is really good, and the rest of that crew over there. (Giddey) is a pretty good player for sure. You guys should be proud.”

Is this LeBron James’ come-get-me plea for the Thunder? This isn’t the first time he’s had some high praise for the organization, and the fact that OKC is in a prime position to potentially draft his son, Bronny James, in 2024 makes this prospect even more believable. After all, James did say that he intends to join whichever team scoops up his son in the draft.

It might be all fun and jokes at the moment, but we shall all see how the tides turn in a year’s time.