Josh Giddey reacts to Chet Holmgren missing Thunder’s 2022-2023 season

Chet Holmgren’s preseason foot injury is expected to cost him the entire 2022-2023 season. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s second overall pick was in line to become a vital contributor for OKC. Instead, he won’t even play an NBA regular season game until next year. The news is devastating for the entire Thunder organization and fan base. Teammate Josh Giddey shared his reaction to the Chet Holmgren news on social media.

Josh Giddey reacting to Chet ruled out for his entire rookie season: pic.twitter.com/8Ry5uGx1dZ — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 25, 2022

Chet Holmgren was a Gonzaga standout who is considered a crucial building block for the Thunder. OKC was projected to be one of the more exciting young teams in basketball with a developing Big 3 of Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They realistically could have been a fringe playoff contender.

But with Holmgren out of the equation, this will likely end up being another rebuilding type of season for the Thunder.

Giddey and Holmgren had already displayed chemistry with one another during the NBA Summer League. They shared the ball well and seemed to be on the same page both offensively and defensively.

In the end, this is a brutal injury update for Chet Holmgren. But the Thunder still have reason to be excited for the future. Gilgeous-Alexander has already established himself as a star in the league. Meanwhile, Giddey is an up-and-coming exciting player with a bright future. So the Thunder might end up becoming contenders for years to come with their young core leading the charge.

For now, they will focus on helping Chet Holmgren recover from his foot injury.