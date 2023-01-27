Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has looked to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA this season. Amid the best season of his NBA career, many anticipated that Gilgeous-Alexander would be named a starter for the all-star team. But to the shock of many, he was not.

Following the announcement that Gilgeous-Alexander was not named an all-star starter, his teammate, Josh Giddey, voiced his displeasure with the announcement.

Giddey took to Twitter to defend his point guard. In his tweet, he wrote, “Shai robbed lol”.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had tough competition when fighting for a starting spot out of the west. The backcourt starters are Steph Curry and Luka Doncic. LeBron James, Zion Williamson, and Nikola Jokic make up the rest of the starting unit.

Gilgeous-Alexander has the resume of an all-star starter but unfortunately did not earn the nod this season. But that doesn’t discredit just how good he has been so far.

Throughout this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dominated on what seems like a nightly basis. In total, he has taken the court in 44 games this season. He is currently averaging 30.8 PPG, 1.7 SPG, 5.6 APG, and 4.8 RPG. Gilgeous-Alexander has also shot the ball well. From behind the arc, he is currently shooting 36.1%. From the floor, he is currently shooting 51.1%.

With Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge, the Thunder have shocked many this season. They are currently 23-25 on the season, and could very well make a playoff push.

While he wasn’t named a starter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will still look to make his presence felt in the all-star game.