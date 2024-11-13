In light of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' dreadful start to the 2024-25 campaign, a potential trade for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is a trending topic on social media these days. With the assumption that Antetokounmpo could be on the verge of requesting a trade, few teams in the NBA could offer a better-packaged deal than the Thunder and their young rising star. ESPN's Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons debated the topic on a recent episode of First Take.

“I'm not buying, and I say that because if I'm OKC, I like where I am. I like my young core. I like the direction that we're going in,” Williams said. “I'm not rattling the cage by bringing in a superstar-caliber guy that I'm possibly going to have to play through. Giannis isn't at the phase of his career where he's going to take a step back and say SGA, you do your thing. No, he still feels like he's very much the go-to guy in any scenario. So, if you add that, I think that changes your dynamic.”

Chandler Parsons says Chet-for-Giannis is best for both teams

The Thunder's up-and-coming star Chet Holmgren posted from his hospital bed hours after suffering a right iliac wing fracture in a 127-116 loss to the Warriors. Despite the long-term recovery, Chandler Parsons is all-in on a potential swap for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he believes it's a move that benefits all parties involved.

“As good as Chet Holmgren is, he's one of my favorite up-and-coming players as a two-way player; you can only dream that he becomes as good as a player as Giannis is and has been,” Parsons said. “So, when you look at fit, Giannis is a perfect star for a small market. He's been there before. He's played with good guard before. I think he fits there basketball-wise with all the shooting and the youth that surrounds him, keeping him young; as he says, what better team than the Oklahoma City Thunder? The youngest best-shaped team in the league.”

For Parsons, the Bucks would be hard-pressed to land a better young replacement for Giannis, and it's a move that's a no-brainer for OKC.

“Chet is a star. He is going to be a multiple All-Star. [An] All-Defensive type of player, but right now, Giannis is a better basketball player than him, and he makes that team the favorite right away. If they switch those teams, I think Giannis on the [Thunder] right now; he's their favorite over the Boston Celtics, over anybody else,” Parsons added. “I like it a lot, and on the flip side, I like it for Milwaukee because you [don't] go into this rebuild with an absolute stud top-20, top-25 caliber player in Chet. You're not really starting over.”

In the wake of Thunder's Chet Holmgren suffering a pelvic fracture with a long-term prognosis, the likelihood of a deal going down between Oklahoma City and the Bucks anytime soon remains low. Still, it's a move worth keeping an eye on between now and the offseason.