Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren suffered a right iliac wing fracture injury on Sunday. He is ruled out indefinitely. In the first quarter of the Thunder's 127-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Holmgren contested a layup from Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins before hurting his right hip on the play. After Oklahoma City announced the injury, Chet posted to his X, formerly Twitter.

“Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before. On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return,” Holmgren said.

“Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our okc fans and family. Thoughts from da hospital bed.”

The Thunder big man was slow to get up and was helped off the floor after sustaining the injury.

Expand Tweet

Holmgren gave Thunder fans at the Paycom Center a thumbs-up on his way to the locker room. Then, he posted this picture to his Instagram account via the 24-hour story.

Expand Tweet

Thunder's press release on Chet Holmgren's injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the severity of Chet Holmgren's injury without a specific timetable for his return. The star big man will be reevaluated in up to three months, as the Thunder were adamant in their press release on Sunday about Holmgren's eventual return before the end of the regular season. “The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward/center Chet Holmgren sustained a right iliac wing fracture during the first quarter of Sunday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors.