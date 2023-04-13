The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to scrape out a 123-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in round one of the Play-In Tournament to keep their 2022-23 season alive. While the club’s all-around efforts were certainly impressive to bear witness to, perhaps the most noteworthy part of the night was the controversial late-game matchup between Brandon Ingram and Lu Dort.

At around the six-second mark in the final period of regulation, NOLA’s star wing chucked up a pivotal triple to cut OKC’s lead down to just one point at 119-118. Directly following the play, Ingram was outwardly furious with the officiating crew for not calling a foul on what he believed to be contact in the act of shooting initiated by Dort.

While Brandon Ingram would carry his disdain for the lacking of blown whistles into his post-game media session, Lu Dort seemed to believe that the defense he played was simply a top-notch effort on his part.

“It was tough. He’s a tough player. He got a height advantage against me and, you know, he made some tough ones tonight. In that possession, I just had to make everything tough and I just had to stay in front of him and I felt like I did a good job of that and did well and I made him make a big play,” Dort said regarding the late-game play.

Regardless of the controversy, Dort had himself a tremendous showing against the Pelicans Wednesday night. In 36 minutes played, the fourth-year veteran registered 27 points, 5 rebounds, and a block while shooting 57.1% shooting from the field and 50.0% from deep.