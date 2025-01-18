DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks handed Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and his team only its second loss in 21 games, overcoming a 20-point deficit in a chippy, hard-fought contest that came down to the wire. The Thunder competed without All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was a late scratch due to soreness in his right wrist before tip-off. However, Oklahoma City clawed back from a 41-17 second quarter, punching back with a 33-14 second-half start before succumbing to a 106-98 loss.

After the game, Daigneault commended his team for erasing its 20-point deficit and competing at a high level.

“Obviously, [they] did a really good job out of halftime,” Daigneault said. “After what was a rough second quarter, or end of the second quarter, I thought we played a pretty good game outside of that six-minute stretch where they really opened the game up. But we came out of halftime, made that a game, and got it within striking distance very quickly. And able to take a one-point game into the fourth, which, with where we were at halftime, is all you can ask for.”

Jalen Williams’ fadeaway jumper knotted the game at 83 with 8:29 left to play, which was the closest the Thunder came to pulling ahead in the final frame. After Lu Dort connected on a three to pull Oklahoma City to within one (92-91) with under five minutes left, Dallas closed the game by outscoring its opponent 14-7.

“I thought they out-executed us down the stretch on both ends,” Daigneault added. “But we put ourselves in a position to try to win the game, which is all you can ask for when you’re down by 20 at one point. So, certainly, things we can learn from. But I didn’t think it was an inexperience thing. I thought it was an execution thing.”

Jalen Williams’ 19 points led five Thunder players in double figures, including Lu Dort (18 points), Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins, who finished with a dozen each, and Cason Wallace (10 points). Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 25 points, PJ Washington and Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 16 points, and Naji Marshall recorded a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ruled out for Thunder-Mavericks game

After Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led a 30-2 run in a 136-116 blowout win against the Cavs, he suffered a sore wrist before facing the Mavericks. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault announced Gilgeous-Alexander as questionable before the team ruled him out officially before tip-off.

“He’s got a sore right wrist,” Daigneault said. “He was fine this morning. Then, he came to the arena and was a little bit sore.”

The Thunder will head back home for Sunday’s matchup against the Nets.