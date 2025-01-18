After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on the first night of a back-to-back, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. During Thursday's win, he took a nasty fall, forcing him to wear a wrap on his right wrist during his postgame press conference. After talking about how the Thunder beat the Cavs in a blowout fashion, Shai assured the media his wrist felt OK.

However, at the start of Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's pregame press conference, he announced Gilgeous-Alexander was questionable for Friday's matchup.

“He's got a sore right wrist,” Daigneault said. “He was fine this morning. Then, he came to the arena and was a little bit sore. So, we're testing it out right now, and then we'll make a determination as to whether or not he's going.”

After testing it out during his pregame routine, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ultimately ruled out before tip-off.